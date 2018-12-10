PBA: Aces stop Magnolia

by Jonas Terrado

Game Wednesday (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. – Magnolia vs Alaska

ANTIPOLO CITY – Alaska got its main weapons back in their old form while getting a big lift from a seldom-used sophomore to wallop Magnolia, 100-71, and reduce the latter’s lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals to 2-1 last night at the Ynares Center here.



Import Mike Harris erupted for 22 of his 36 points in the third quarter, Chris Banchero and Simon Enciso finally outplayed their Hotshots counterparts and Carl Bryan Cruz scored 10 points in 15 minutes as the Aces got back into the series after a lackluster effort in the first two games.

The Ace also found a way to take care of the basketball, committing 15 turnovers compared to an average of 25.5 in the 100-84 and 77-71 defeats to open the title showdown.

“We had a great defensive effort and we made some shots,” said Alaska coach Alex Compton, who’s still far from satisfied, knowing that Magnolia still has the edge going into Wednesday’s fourth game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I’m glad we won, but we’re still down 2-1,” added Compton after Alaska handed Magnolia its worst defeat in Finals history.

Banchero had six points, 11 rebounds and two steals and Enciso posted 12 points on four threes to help Alaska gain a 50-36 halftime lead.

Cruz made good use of the minutes he got by scoring seven as in the second Alaska took the driver seat for good after trailing 22-16 at the end of the first period.

The Aces went into the locker room ahead 50-36, before Harris scored 18 consecutive points at one point in the third that brought the margin up to 24 points, 73-49, with 2:45 remaining.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero had seen enough and decided to bring in his benchwarmers when Alaska took its first 34-point advantage at 83-49, less than a minute in the third.

Romeo Travis scored 18 points but Magnolia wasn’t the same team that claimed Games 1 and 2 when Alaska broke loose in the second quarter.

Mark Barroca had 13 points but shot just 4-of-10 from the field while Jio Jalalon struggled after two key performances by posting two points on 1-of-5 shooting with six turnovers.

Paul Lee also struggled with just two points on 1-of-6, highlighting Magnolia’s struggles against Alaska’s physicality that frustrated Victolero.

The scores:

ALASKA 100 – Harris 36, Manuel 14, Enciso 12, Cruz 10, Banchero 6, J. Pascual 4, Teng 4, Galliguez 4, Casio 4, Andrada 2, Baclao 2, Racal 2, Exciminiano 0, Magat 0, Potts 0.

MAGNOLIA 71 – Travis 18, Barroca 13, Herndon 7, Sangalang 7, Mendoza 6, Dela Rosa 5, Abundo 4, Reavis 3, Lee 2, Ramos 2, Melton 2, Jalalon 2, Simon 0, Gamalinda 0, Brondial 0, K. Pascual 0.

Quarterscores: 16-22, 50-36, 83-50, 100-71.

