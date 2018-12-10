Trillanes posts bail over libel charges

Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV on Monday posted bail over libel charges filed against him by the eldest son of President Duterte and Atty. Manases Carpio in Pasay City.

The senator arrived at the Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 118 presided over by Judge Rowena Nieves with his lawyers Reynaldo Robles and Lani Caniero.

Trillanes posted bail amounting to P96,000 or P24,000 for each of the four counts of libel.

He considered the cases as a mere harassment by being a critic of the administration and said that he accepts this as a challenge.

Trillanes decided to post bail at the Pasay RTC since it was near the Senate.

Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 54 Judge Melinda Alconcel-Dayanghirang issued four arrest warrants against Trillanes over the libel charges that stemmed over the senator’s accusations against former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Z. Duterte and Carpio, his brother-in-law, that they were involved in the P6.4-billion drug shipment at the Bureau of Customs.

The charges were also a result of the senator’s claim that Paolo and Carpio extorted money from ride-hailing service Uber during a radio interview with broadcaster Leo Lastimosa of DYAB Cebu. (Dhel Nazario and Jean Fernando)

