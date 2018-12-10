Universal Health Care bill one step closer to becoming law

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Senate has ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the Universal Health Care bill which grants all Filipinos immediate eligibility and access to preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative, and palliative care for medical, dental, and mental health services.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, and sponsor of the measure, said he is optimistic that President Duterte would sign the measure into law very soon.

“I am very optimistic that the President will sign this into law before the year ends, kaya magandang pamasko ito sa ating mga kababayan,” Ejercito said.

“As the author and sponsor of the measure, I consider this development as a victory of all Filipinos and a sound accomplishment that truly reflects my commitment to uplift the condition of the people,” said the senator.

Ejercito said he is confident that once the bill is signed into law, financial issues would be a thing of the past to all Filipinos when it comes to health care.

“It would now be easier for our fellow citizens to have access to medical care whether check-up or laboratory or even hospitalization,” he said.

“No Filipino will be left out because under the UHC, all Filipinos are covered under the national health insurance program,” he said. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

Related

comments