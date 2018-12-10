Unrelenting drive vs drugs vowed

In observance of International Human Rights Day, the government has pledged to pursue an unrelenting campaign against illegal drugs, crime, and corruption to protect the lives of Filipinos.

The administration also renewed its resolve to expand public access to food, shelter, healthcare, and other services as well as work for sustainable progress to improve plight of Filipinos as part of advancing human rights in the country, according to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Medialdea, chairperson of the Presidential Human Rights Committee, issued the message as the government joined the world observance of the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Monday.

“Every administration has its own emphasis and approach in its effort to make human rights real for our people. Today, we further human rights in the era of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte along relevant paths reflected in our theme for this year’s observance: ‘Protecting Human Lives, Uplifting Human Dignity, and Advancing People’s Progress,'” Medialdea said.

“To protect the lives of the innocent law-abiding citizens of the country, this administration remains unrelenting in its crusade against criminality, corruption, terrorism, insurgency, and the proliferation of illegal drugs that destroy families and the future of the young,” he said.

In this campaign against crime and corruption, Medialdea said the rule of law is upheld as the guilty are brought before the bar of justice. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

