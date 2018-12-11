Aces sweep NBL finals

Parañaque defeated Dasmariñas in double overtime, 112-104, on Saturday to capture the first National Basketball League (NBL) title at the Ugnayang La Salle Gymnasium in Dasmariñas City.

Noy Bermudes scored 19 points to win the Finals Most Valuable Player, while Jess Quilatan added 19 points to help the Aces win the series.

They took the series opener, 85-71.

Parañaque was able to overcome a 97-92 deficit with 23 seconds left in the first overtime, with Quilatan scoring all five points including a triple with 1.9 seconds left to force the second overtime where the Aces never looked back.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord na binigyan nila ako ng players na hindi nag-give up hanggang huli. Alam namin na parang wala nang pag-asa pero still, yung mga puso ng mga bata, hindi nag-give up. Parang mga beterano na,” said Parañaque coach Harold Sta. Cruz.

Meanwhile, John Cantimbuhan of Dasmariñas won the Most Valuable Player award and the Mythical Five plum along with teammate JP Rabe, Bermudes, Shinichi Manacsa of Laguna, and Joseph Celso of Bulacan.

JR Galit of Parañaque won the Sixth Man of the Year award.

