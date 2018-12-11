Broner nears peak form

By Nick Giongco

As Manny Pacquiao turns up the heat in his Manila training camp, Adrien Broner is doing the same thing in West Palm Beach in Florida as the two punchers prepare to lock horns for Jan. 19 in Las Vegas.

Broner, who challenges Pacquiao in the Filipino star’s first defense of the World Boxing Association welterweight title, has been looking pretty good under chief trainer Kevin Cunningham.

Several weeks ago when Broner met Pacquiao in a two-city promotional tour in New York and Los Angeles, the 29-year-old Cincinnati native looked a bit plump.

But latest training videos supplied by Broner show that he has gotten rid of some excess baggage.

Pacquiao is about to enter the last stage of his Philippine training camp as he gets ready to spend ten days in General Santos City before flying to the US for the final four weeks of the Broner buildup.

Pacquiao, who turns 40 on Dec. 17, has done sparring with Australian George Kambosos in Manila and the level of his workouts is expected to level up as he enters the most crucial phase of the preparations.

