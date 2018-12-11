Jeson, Marian top PCA Open

Jeson Patrombon and Marian Capadocia outlasted their respective rivals to rule the men’s and women’s titles in the PCA Open held over the weekend at the PCA courts in Paco, Manila.

Patrombon, inspired by the birth of his first child last Octover, outlasted rising star Bryan Otico, 7-6, 0-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, for his first-ever Open title.

Given up for the dead after losing the second and third sets, Patrombon summoned his remaining strength to produce winners after winners that disarmed his fellow Davis Cupper.

So tight and tense was the match, Patrombon needed nearly four hours to dispose Otico.

Capadocia, on the other hand, overpowered Shaira Hope Rivera, 6-4, 6-3, for her 6th title.

