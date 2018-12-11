Jiu-jitsu to go all-out

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Waylon Galvez

The national team of jiu-jitsu will be fielding the best athletes in all categories for next year’s Southeast Asian Games which the country will be hosting.

PH jiu-jitsu team coach Alexander Sulit said Monday that it’s the goal of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines to compete in all divisions to have a better chance of winning the overall championship.

“We’re fielding the best lineup,” said Sulit. “We have to dominate the SEA Games because the Philippines is the first to have the sport of Jiu-Jitsu in the Southeast Asian region.”

Sulit said that Thailand and Vietnam are expected to give the Philippines a tough challenge, but with world-class athletes led by World champion Meggie Ochoa, the Filipinos have the advantage.

Aside from Ochoa, other Jiu-Jitsu fighters expected to be in the final national team roster are Annie Ramirez, Kaila Napolis, April Eppinger, Marc Lim, Jan Cortez, Eros Baluyot, Adrian Guggen Heim and Giancarlo Dee.

Related

comments