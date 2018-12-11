SMB-Alab off to rousing start in ABL

By Jonas Terrado

Defending champion San Miguel Alab Pilipinas encountered little trouble starting its ASEAN Basketball League title defense Sunday, coasting to a 94-67 victory over the visiting CLS Knights Indonesia at the City of Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

Imports Renaldo Balkman and PJ Ramos and PBA-bound Ray Parks Jr. all scored in double figures while getting solid contributions from Lawrence Domingo, Brandon Rosser, Caelan Tiongson and Ethan Alvano to give Alab a winning start to its bid for a second straight crown.

Balkman had 33 points, delighting the crowd with a several dunks, while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks even as the 7-foot-4 Ramos delivered 20 points spiked by four triples.

Parks, who is expected to be one of the first players selected in Sunday’s PBA Draft, added 10 points.

