The parable of the lost sheep

Gospel Reading: Mt 18:12-14

JESUS said to his disciples: “What is your opinion? If a man has a hun­dred sheep and one of them goes astray, will he not leave the ninety-nine in the hills and go in search of the stray? And if he finds it, amen, I say to you, he rejoices more over it than over the ninety-nine that did not stray. In just the same way, it is not the will of your heavenly Father that one of these little ones be lost.”

REFLECTIONS: In search of the stray

Isaiah prophesies that the coming Messiah will be very powerful. He will free his people from their enemies. He will bring back his people to their rightful land.

The fierce warrior, or any­body considered important in a society, is oftentimes her­alded by great rejoicing. Isaiah calls upon everyone to build a road in the desert. The valleys should be filled in, the moun­tains and hills brought low, and the rugged land made plain.

The “road” that Isaiah refers to is the life of every individual person. God wants to save us but do we possess the right disposition? Do we wait for the coming of the Lord with expect­ant faith? Do we welcome or do we block his coming to our midst? There may be valleys lurking in our heart if we lack trust in ourselves, in other peo­ple, and in God. Are we proud that our mountains and hills, our ego and self-importance, should be leveled down? What are the roadblocks that may hinder God from actually saving us?

God understands that most of the time we can be weak. We can also lose our way like a sheep. But in the Gospel he presents himself as the Good Shepherd who is ready to sacri­fice his life in order to rescue us, even if we were the only crea­ture in the world.

* * *

Do I admit that I sometimes also lose my way, and am in need of a Savior?

Do I pray for others who are also lost?

* * *

