Unconventional yet relatable

UNCONVENTIONAL YET – Joel Lamangan’s “Rainbow’s Sunset” tackles an unconventional subject yet it is relatable to seniors and millennials alike – a feel-good movie. That is judging The subject is : Love knows no boundaries…regardless of age and sexual orientation and status in life.

“Rainbow’s Sunset” is a love triangle among the durable Eddie Garcia, the most regal movie queen, Gloria Romero, and the revered stage director and professor Tony Mabesa. Eddie’s the retired senator who decides to leave home to take care of his good friend (Tony), who is dying of cancer. They are more than good friends, really. His wife (Gloria) accepts his decision. But not their children, causing a family rift.

How will the story end? That is for the audience to find out…starting Christmas, the opening of the Metro Manila Film Festival, where “Rainbow’s Sunset” is one of the eight entries.

Screenplay by Eric Ramos based on the story by Ferdy Lapuz, direk Joel, and Eric. Produced by Heaven’s Best Entertainment, with Harlene Bautista as executive producer and Dennis Evangelista as line producer.

GATHERING OF – “Rainbow’s Sunset” is a gathering of fine stars, coming from cinema, television, and stage. Tirso Cruz III, Sunshine Dizon, Aiko Melendez. Max Collins, Jim Pebanco, Tanya Gomez. Sue Prado, Marcus Madrigal, Noel Comia. Ross Pesigan, Ali Frobes, Adrian Cabido. Hero Bautista, Vince Dillon, Zeke Sarmenta. Nelia Marie Dizon, Ace Merfel, Benz Sangalang, Celine Juan. Albie Casiño (special participation), Shido Roxas (introducing).

A long list, indeed. But trust direk Joel to come up with fine ensemble acting. He’s done it before. Think of his previous MMFF entries like “Filipinas,” “Mano Po” series, “Muling Umawit ang Puso,” “Bulaklak ng Maynila.”

