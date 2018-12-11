UST bets complete double in judo meet

University of Santo Tomas completed a golden double after ruling both the men’s and women’s judo competition in the UAAP Season 81 Sunday at the Enrique Razon Sports Center in De La Salle.



With heavyweight Dither Tablan and half lightweight Ryan Benavides leading the five-gold haul, the Growling Tigers collected 45 points to complete a three-peat and annex a record 14th crown overall.

Ateneo, which shared the men’s title with UST last season, settled for second place with 18 points after winning two golds.

University of the Philippines also wound up with 18 points but had only one gold.

Tablan emerged as the season MVP, while Benavides captured the Rookie of the Year honors.

Other Tigers gold medalists were Russel Lorenzo (extra lightweight), Mitchell Salcedo (middleweight) and George Kim (half heavyweight).

With MVP Khrizzie Pabulayan’s half lightweight gold and a deluge of seven silver medals, UST collected 36 points to extend its longest winning streak in the women’s division to five years.

The Tigresses won their 11th tiara overall.

UP captured three golds but placed second with 25 points, edging University of the East, which tallied 24 points in third spot.

Lady Warrior Remieanne Pangilinan, who topped the half middleweight category, took home the Rookie of the Year honors.

