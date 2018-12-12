‘Angkas’ fears displacement of 25,000 riders due to TRO

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Motorcycle-ride hailing app “Angkas” said on Wednesday the livelihood of its at least 25,000 bikers is at risk following the Supreme Court Temporary Restraining Order against its operations.

Angkas head of operations David Medrana said they are “saddened” by the TRO.

“This order comes at a time when hundreds of thousands of commuters need the Angkas service to beat the worsening holiday traffic,” Medrana said.

“This TRO also puts the livelihood of 25,000 biker-partners at risk, a few days before Christmas, when their families need it the most,” he added.

The LTFRB welcomed the TRO and reiterated that “motorcycles registered in the service are not authorized to conduct business and offer public transport under Republic Act 4136.”

But Medrana assured regulators that they offer a safety record of 99.97 percent as a potential model for responsible traffic safety nationwide.

Latest data from Angkas said at least 60,000 bikers have already went through their one-day training on road safety awareness.

“We will continue our fight to serve commuters in a safe and efficient manner, as well as legitimizing our riders,” he added.

The ride-hailing service company also said they are hopeful that the SC will eventually rule in favor of the Filipino riding public. (Alexandria Dennise San Juan)

Related

comments