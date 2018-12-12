DoJ summons 2 doctors over Dengvaxia raps

1 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO doctors have been summoned to the Department of Justice (DoJ) over their inclusion in the complaints concerning the deaths of children who got inoculated with anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia

The panel of prosecutors chaired by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Susan Dacanay has issued subpoenas to former Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) deputy executive director Dr. Raymundo Lo and Dr. Sonia Gonzales.

“Under and by the virtue of the authority vested in us by law, you are hereby summoned to appear before the panel on December 14, 2018 at 10:00 A.M….and then and there obtain/be duly furnished with copies of the subject complaints and supporting documents, and where you may examine all other evidence submitted by the complainants,” read the subpoenas.

The two doctors were told to file their respective counter-affidavits before the panel on the next hearing on Dec. 28.

The panel is currently conducting a preliminary investigation on the second batch of complaints concerning the liability of current and former government officials as well as pharmaceutical companies over the deaths of individuals who received Dengvaxia shots.

The two doctors were summoned after the complainants, through the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), filed a motion seeking to implead Lo and Gonzales as additional respondents in the complaints. (Jeffrey Damicog)

Related

comments