Lure of showbiz

JUST A THOUGHT: All of life’s riddles are answered in the movies. – Steve Martin

* * *

EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE IN SHOWBIZ: A veteran showbiz columnist asked me the other day: Why are so many among today’s young people dreaming of a career in show business?

Venerable Ethel Ramos answered her own question, claiming that the lure of instant gratification, big money, and star treatment are what attract teenaged boys and girls to this industry.

In the old days, young people would say they wanted to become doctors, lawyers, nurses, teachers or engineers. The long lines queueing up to the star searches called by networks 2 and 7 is proof that there exists another mindset among today’s youth. Many want to become actors, singers, performers.

We certainly hope that we won’t end up without accountants, geologists, biologists and economists in the near future.

That’s not to say acting or singing aren’t respectable professions. Of course, they are. The arts are as much a part of our humanity as are the sciences.

* * *

DREAMER, DREAMER: Face of the Year 2018 first runner-up Miguel Villasis says if his parents made good their threat to separate when he was 15, he wouldn’t choose to live with any one of them.

It was, he said, his subtle way of telling them they shouldn’t break the family apart.

Miguel now mines that drama-filled episode in his life as he takes acting workshops in preparation for his showbiz career.

The 22-year old former NCAA player (Letran, then Trinity University) stars in a short film, “Two Strings Down,” which he himself wrote, directed by Roy Rebusado.

Miguel isn’t only an athlete (he was also once a member of the Philippine national karate team). This Marketing major has just released a rap single, “Date Tayo,” composed by Rapido.

