Manila Southwoods golfers in big start

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Southwoods raced to commanding leads in the Fil and Am championship divisions at the start of the 69th Fil-Am Invitational golf team tournament presented by San Miguel Corp. in Baguio.

With all five players scoring in the 30s, the Carmona-based squad collected 138 points at the Baguio Country Club to lead Royal Northwoods by 22 points.

Carl Corpus fired 37 points, one-under par 60 in stroke play and got solid support from Southwoods teammates Yuto Katsuragawa (35), Aidric Chan (34) and Aguri Iwasaki (32). Junjun Plana did not count with 30.

Royal Northwoods drew 116 points from Luigi Paolo Wong (31), Nik Gatmaytan (31), Carlo Villaroman (28) and Richard Joson (26).

Forest Hills-Puma and Mizuno X-1R sat in third and fourth places with 107 and 99, respectively.

Over at the Camp John Hay course, Manila Southwoods opened an even bigger lead – 27 – over Philippine Navy after posting 147 points.

Scoring for the Tarlac-based squad were Lanz Uy 38, Liam Cully 37, Jeff Jung 36 and Josh Jorge 36.

Navy made 120 through Demitrio Sanchez (36), JR Salahog (30), Noel Beleran (28) and Louie Aguinaldo (26). Running third was Batangas Barakos with 117.

The top three leaders in each division:

Fil-Championship – Manila Southwoods 138, Royal Northwoods 116, Forest Hills-Puma 107

Fil-A – Team Surigao 1 108, Che’Lus 1 101, Summit Point 98

Fil-B – Baguio Country Club 205, Ultraflite 1 194, Cool Jocks 179

Fil-C – Silicon Valley Golfers Link II 189, Dugong Bughaw 180, Team Integral 167

Fil-D – Waterlympics Clark 86, Team Surigao II 85, Kiss Juice Apple 82

Fil-E – Team Surigao Magilas 156, Eton 152, Uragun Golf B 149

Am-Championship – Manila Southwoods 147, Philippine Navy 120, Batangas Barakos 117

Am-A – San Miguel Corp. 111, Forest Hills Palmer 109, Benlife-Producers Bank 107

Am-B – Greenwater Golfers of Baguio 210 (102-108), Team Surigao Omni Pharma 208 (103-105), Team Kumpadres 187 (103-84)

Am-C – Benlife 179 (88-91), Isabela Golf Club-Leaders 179 (82-97), Baguio City II 177 (81-96)

Am-D – Rural Bankers II 89, Cool Jocks 86, Square and Compass of Nueva Ecija 83

Am-E – Team Surigao II 137, Batch 92 135, Macquarie Links Sydney 130

Related

comments