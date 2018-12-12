Muntinlupa’s ninth most wanted nabbed

The Muntinlupa City police arrested the ninth most wanted person in Muntinlupa and 45 others in the week-long Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operation.

Muntinlupa police chief Senior Supt. Gerardo Umayao said among those apprehended was Bobby Abillo, 37, of San Guillermo St., Putatan, Muntinlupa, the ninth most wanted person in the city who is facing a robbery charge.

Abillo is now detained at the Muntinlupa police station.

Seized from the suspects were drug paraphernalia, weapons, and ammunition.

Umayao said they conducted the series of operations to implement arrest warrants and the anti-illegal drugs and anti-illegal gambling campaign. (Jonathan M. Hicap)

