Palace welcomes martial law extension

Malacañang on Wednesday welcomed the extension of martial law in Mindanao for another year.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the approval of the extension by both houses of Congress is a positive development.

“We thank our lawmakers for sharing the Executive’s view that the extension is purely intended for the general welfare and well being of the people of Mindanao,” Panelo said.

Panelo said it is everyone’s shared responsibility to ensure the integrity of the nation, the security of the people, and the sustained growth and development of Mindanao.

“With the continuation of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus, we expect to achieve substantial progress in addressing the persisting rebellion in Mindanao, as well as promoting the overall security and peace and order situation in the island,” he said.

The Palace official assured that the fundamental rights and liberties of the people of Mindanao will be respected and that the police and military will follow the law.

“Rest assured that the fundamental rights and liberties of our citizens shall at all times be respected and that our uniformed services shall act strictly within the confines of their mandate,” Panelo said. (Argyll Geducos)

