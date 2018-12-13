Drug dealer killed in Makati shootout

AN alleged notorious drug dealer was killed while six of his cohorts were arrested Wednesday night after engaging police operatives in a shootout in Makati City.

Rolando Abundo Jr. alias Bagyo, considered by police as a high-value target, died on site after exchanging gunfire with lawmen.

According to Makati Police chief Senior Supt. Rogelio Simon, joint operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), Makati City Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEA) implemented a search warrant issued by Quezon City Executive Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert at the house of Abundo in Barangay Pio del Pilar, Makati City.

Investigation showed that the lawmen launched the operation at 8:30 p.m. which also led to the arrest of the suspect’s cohorts — Rixon Pantoja, Zyvastian Ramos, Danilo Dy, Roy Protacio, Leonell Lumberio and Mark Greg Lajoy — who served as spotters, lookouts and runners.

Two of the arrested suspects were wounded during the incident. They were brought to the Pasay City General Hospital for medical treatment.

Police recovered from them 500 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P3.4 million, high-powered firearms, explosives and several pieces of live ammunition.

Police said that the suspect and his cohorts are members of a criminal group engaged in drug trafficking and gun-for-hire activities operating in the areas of southern Metro Manila and Cavite province.

Abundo also has a pending murder case at the Makati court and a standing arrest warrant for physical injury.

Meanwhile, appropriate charges will be filed against the arrested suspects. (Dhel Nazario)

