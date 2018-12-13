Echo ‘uses’ Sam

PERFECT TIMING: Jericho Rosales thanks the heavens he has struck perfect timing with the release of his new film “The Girl in the Orange Dress.”

The rom-com, opening Dec. 25 as part of the Metro Manila Film Festival, comes close on the cheeks of “Halik,” his over-all top rating series which has allowed him another shot at being hot and popular.

Serves him right as he plays a superstar in “Orange Dress,” the story of a one night stand (with the character played by Jessy Mendiola) that turns to love.

The girl becomes easily identifiable to media as she was wearing an orange dress the night she hooked up by chance with Jericho’s character.

YES TO KISSING SCENES: Coming out in a rom-com with a rather sexy theme naturally requires a few kissing scenes. Jericho cleared he wasn’t against doing kissing scenes in his projects. If he was, he wouldn’t have been in “Halik” in the first place.

YOUNGER CO-STARS: Kissing scenes or not, Jericho believes he can do so much more.

For instance, he’s excited to work with younger actresses like Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Barreto. He finds them terrific actresses.

‘I’m sure there are so many interesting stories we can tell,’’ he says.

When a reporter noted that he blends well with younger costars as Jessy, Yen Santos and Yam Concepcion, Jericho said he could only thank his maternal genes for that forever youthful look.

SAM AS PEG: “The Girl in the Orange Dress” is set in showbiz world. Playing a superstar actor, Echo candidly said he borrowed freely from “Halik” co-actor Sam Milby. “But I also used my own experiences as inspiration.’’

The film, from Quantum, features in guest roles Derek Ramsay, Luis Manzano, Jennylyn Mercado.

