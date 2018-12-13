‘Hijab troopers’ to be deployed nationwide

COTABATO CITY – The “Hijab Troopers” program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will be implemented nationwide after the successful deployment of veiled female soldiers during the Marawi siege last year, according to the AFP’s Civil Military Operations (CMO).

In a statement, Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., head of the CMO regiment, said the “hijab troopers” will be deployed first in core areas of the National Capital Region, namely Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela City (known as CAMANAVA) and Maharlika Village, to provide cultural and psychosocial services in urban communities.

“Kung gusto niyong ipagpatuloy ang trabaho ninyo as hijab troopers, mayroon tayong isang kumpanya na organic sa CMO Regiment and we are still continuing the type of work that we are doing in Marawi City,” Brawner told around 50 hijab troopers during the recognition program held for them on Monday.

The well-trained female soldiers, sporting head veils called “hijab” among Muslims, were given a military merit medal each by Philippine Army Commanding General Macairog Alberto, Brawner said.

Undersecretary Diosita Andot from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) graced the recognition event and underscored the significant role of the veiled soldiers in confidence-building across the nation.

“I am biased towards women empowerment, so I encourage you to accept Colonel Brawner’s challenge,” Diosita said in reference to the planned deployment.

“As women in uniform, you are already in the task of peacekeeping. And I know that with the job you are doing in the IDP (internally displaced persons) camps, you can also do peacemaking and peace-building as well,” she told the female troopers.

The CMO statement did not mention the specific date of deployment.

In separate reactions, peace advocates have expressed preference for the deployment of the trained female soldiers on Feb. 1 next year when 190 nations across the globe would celebrate the World Hijab Day.

February 1 is also being pushed as a national event for promotion of understanding hijab in the Philippines, through a bill set for passage in the 17th Congress.

Anak Mindanao Partylist Rep. Amihilda Sangcopan authored the bill earlier filed by her predecessor, resigned Rep. DJalia Turabin-Hataman.

The World Hijab Day is a worldwide initiative to fight negativity and discrimination against women wearing the Islamic head covering. It was the brainchild of Nazma Khan, a US citizen who moved from Bangladesh to New York City with her family at the age of 11.

Khan once told a global news network that the prejudice and hostility she encountered as a hijab-wearing woman ramped up following the 9/11 attacks. (Ali G. Macabalang)

