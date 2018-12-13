In favor of medical marijuana

- Home
IT may come as a surprise to a lot of people but some senators are open to legalizing medical marijuana in the country.
Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri stated that the substance was allegedly used in treating and saving the children of some of his friends suffering from debilitating conditions such as epilepsy.
Senator Grace Poe felt apprehensive about the implementation of any law that aims to legalize the use of a prohibited drug since it could be abused. She explained that if marijuana was to be accessible legally, people might tend to self medicate at home when it should be dispensed properly in a hospital under strict supervision. Poe believed that a full-blown hearing among senators was needed to settle the issue.
For his part, Senator Panfilo Lacson wanted clear safeguards to be established first to prevent any type of abuse before legalizing medical marijuana. He pointed out that the intention may be good if it was for medical reasons but the purpose may be defeated altogether if marijuana would be used for leisure or pastime.
Supporters of the legalization of medical marijuana, including some parents of children with serious medical conditions, called for the passage of the measure last year and gave assurance only qualified patients would gain access to it.
House Bill 6517 or the Philippine Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act remains pending before the House of Representatives. It prescribes the rules for the proper use of medical marijuana, including the designation of a qualified medical cannabis physician. A qualified medical cannabis patient will be issued an identification card, assigned a qualified medical cannabis caregiver, and a qualified medical cannabis compassionate center.
This can be expensive. Whether or not such care will be made free to indigent patients is the sixty-four-dollar question.
We have to understand that a lot of people with serious medical conditions are financially unstable while some are even unable to provide food on the table. Some do not even have a table to eat on.
SHORTBURSTS. Congratulations to my fellow Lions Clubs International past district governor, Anton Wong Lim, who will be inducted as president of the Philippine Liok Lan Foundation, Inc., a family association consisting of six surnames of the same clan. The group's 64th induction ceremonies will be held on December 19 at the Grand Ballroom of Winford Manila Resort and Casino on MJC Drive, Sta. Cruz, Manila. Anton's two-year term ends in 2020…