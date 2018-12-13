Man arrested for child pornography

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested a man who allegedly offered the sexual services of children to foreigners.

NBI Director Dante Gierran, who withheld the identity of the suspect to protect the victims, said the offender has been charged before the Department of Justice (DoJ) for violating the Child Pornography Law.

The suspect was arrested by agents of the NBI’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-AHTRAD) during an entrapment operation at a mall in Taguig City last Tuesday.

The suspect was caught with pornographic materials of children who are being offered for sexual services.

The NBI also rescued during the operation two children, aged eight and 11, who had been the subject of the pornographic materials.

Gierran said it was also learned that the two children were relatives of the suspect.

The NBI chief said the operation was conducted based on the case referred to the Philippine National Police (PNP) by the Dutch Police.

Gierran said the operation was conducted following several months of case buildup and coordination with the PNP, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) and the International Justice Mission (IJM).

Meanwhile, the two children have been placed under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). (Jeffrey Damicog)

