MPBL: Bulacan dumps Laguna

By Kristel Satumbaga

The Bulacan Kuyas regained their lost bearings as they walloped the Laguna Heroes, 87-70, on Wednesday in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Jay-R Taganas exploded on both fronts while James Martinez, Ogie Menor and Jason Melano finished in double figures as the Kuyas clinched their 11th victory against six defeats.

Taganas pumped in 16 points on a 7-of-8 field goal shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds while Martinez and Menor fired 15 and 13 points as the win also put the Ceasar Wongchungking-owned Kuyas at fifth spot in the Northern Division.

Melano also added 12 points.

The Heroes absorbed their 10th loss in 18 games despite Michael Mabulac erupting for 28 points.

