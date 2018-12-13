Southwoods golfers keep Fil, Am leads

Manila Southwoods continued its domination of both the Fil-Am championship divisions of the 69th Fil and Am Invitational golf team championships presented by San Miguel Beer in Baguio City Wednesday.

Southwoods took a commanding 31-point lead over Royal Northwoods in Fil Championship after posting 128 points at the Baguio Country Club for 266 overall.

Japanese Yuto Katsugawara led the team with 34 followed by Aidric Chan 33, Carl Corpus 32 and Japanese Aguri Iwasaki 29.

Royal Northwoods, getting similar 30s from Luigi Paolo Wong, Carlo Villaroman and Raymond Sangil, had 119 for 235. Richard Joson was the fourth scorer with 29.

Forest Hills-Puma, powered by Inigo Raymundo’s 33, was in third place with 231 following a 124.

The Carmona-based squad also sparkled at the Camp John Hay course, collecting 130 points for a two-round total of 277, 36 points ahead of Batangas Barakos in Am Championship.

Scoring for Southwoods were Josh Jorge, Lanz Uy and Masaichi Otake who each had 34 points and Jeff Jung who had 28.

Batangas Barakos shot 124 for 241, 10 points ahead of Philippine Navy.

The top three teams in each division:

Fil-Championship – Manila Southwoods 266 (138-128), Royal Northwoods 235 (116-119), Forest Hills-Puma 231 (107-124)

Fil-A – Team Surigao 1 209 (108-101), Che’ Lus 1 192 (101-91), Mizuno-Power Systems 186 (88-98)

Fil-B – Baguio Country Club 205 (104-101), Ultraflite 1 194 (121-73), Baguio Summer Capital 178 (92-86)

Fil-C – Silicon Valley Golfers Link II 189 (91-98), Dugong Bughaw 180 (89-91), Team Integral 167 (84-83)

Fil-D – Waterlympics Clark 163 (86-77), Kiss Juice Apple 160 (82-78), Macquarie Links Sydney 156 (79-77)

Fil-E – Team Surigao Magilas 156 (79-77), Eton 152 (77-75), Uragun Golf B 149 (75-74)

Am-Championship – Manila Southwoods 277 (147-130), Batangas Barakos 241 (117-124), Philippine Navy 231 (120-111)

Am-A – Benlife-Producers Bank 222 (107-115), Forest Hills Palmer 221 (109-112), Srixon 217 (107-110)

Am-B – Greenwater Golfers of Baguio 210 (102-108), Team Surigao Omni Pharma 208 (103-105), Team Kumpadres II 187 (103-84)

Am-C – Royal Northwoods 191 (100-91), Mizuno-Power Systems 185 (97-88), Team Surigao I 184 (93-91)

Am-D – Square and Compass of Nueva Ecija 177 (83-94), NBI Golf Team 157 169 (81-88), Cool Jocks 165 (86-79)

Am-E – Team Surigao II 137 (74-63), Batch 92 135 (73-62), Macquarie Links Sydney 130 (71-59)

