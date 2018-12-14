Catriona Gray shines in ‘Ibong Adarna’ dress at Miss U prelims

MISS Philippines Catriona Gray captivated the crowd as she paraded with 93 other contestants at the preliminary competition of the 2018 Miss Universe beauty contest held at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand last Thursday night.

Fans cheered and waved their flags in front of the contestants who competed in the swimsuit and evening gown categories for two hours which was streamed live on the pageant’s website.

The pre-pageant activity is for the selection of the Top 20 candidates who would become the next Miss Universe.

The Top 20 will be announced during the broadcast finale on Monday, Dec. 17. For the first time in 67 years, an all-women selecting committee will choose the winner.

Gray was one of the most applauded girls in the prelims. Other candidates who were cheered by pageant fans were delegates from Thailand, Spain and some of the contestants from Latin America.

In the swimsuit competition, Gray showed off her toned body in a swimwear by Sirivannavari Bangkok.

For the preliminary evening gown portion, Gray wore an orange outfit created by Filipino fashion designer Mak Tumang who calls it “Ibong Adarna: The Blazing Siren.”

Tumang describes the idea behind the evening gown: “The ‘Ibong Adarna’ is a mythological pulchritudinous bird that could change in several fascinating guises. Its enchanting voice can enable complete healing to anyone who hears it.

“Some artists liken it to the mythological Phoenix where it recurrently regenerates itself by arising amidst a spectacle of flames and candescence. This makes it a fitting symbol of resilience, rising and rebirth.

“Catriona has a resilient, tenacious and unwavering spirit.

“Her voice is truly captivating literally and figuratively. She uses it to influence, advance her timely causes and both melt and heal hearts. Her will-power and burning passion drive her to make every Filipino proud in whatever she does. She is the blazing Adarna! Watch her rise in glory along with our hopes and dreams for our beloved country: the Philippines,” says Tumang.

Miss USA apologizes

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers has apologized for her controversial comments that mocked Miss Vietnam and Miss Cambodia.

On Instagram, Summers posted: “Miss Universe is an opportunity for women from around the world to learn about each other’s cultures, life experiences, and views. We all come from different backgrounds and can grow alongside one another;

“In a moment where I intended to admire the courage of a few of my sisters, I said something that I now realize can be perceived as not respectful, and I apologize;

“My life, friendships, and career revolve around me being a compassionate and empathetic woman. I would never intend to hurt another. I am grateful for opportunities to speak with Nat, Miss Cambodia, and H’Hen, Miss Vietnam, directly about this experience. These are the moments that matter most to me,” says the beauty queen from Nebraska.

Summers came under fire when a video taken during Instagram Live made the rounds of social media. She was talking about two Asian candidates with Miss Australia Francesca Hung and Miss Colombia Valeria Morales.

“What do you think of Miss Vietnam Nie?” asked Summers.”She’s so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes, “ Summers laughed. “She’s adorable.”

Miss Colombia then asked Summers: “How?” Later Summers can be heard on video saying: “Miss Cambodia is here and doesn’t speak any English and not a single other person speaks her language. Can you imagine? Francesca said that would be so isolating and I said yes and just confusing all the time.”

Summers said: “Poor Cambodia.” Miss USA then received a backlash from her comments on social media.

