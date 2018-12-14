Cloudy skies, light rains in most parts of Luzon

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to prevail over most parts of Luzon, bringing cloudy skies and light rains Saturday, the State weather bureau said Friday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said that amihan will bring cloudy skies with light to moderate rains over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Isabela, Quezon, and Rizal.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas that flash floods or landslides are possible due to light to moderate rains.

Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will experience cloudy skies with light rains from the northeast monsoon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail over the rest of Luzon also because of the amihan while localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers in Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA weather specialist Chris Perez said that while the country will experience rains, no tropical cyclone is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this weekend.

Perez said that a gale warning was issued by the State weather bureau on Friday for Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, the eastern coast of Quezon, including Polillo Island, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar due to the amihan. (Alexandria Dennise San Juan)

