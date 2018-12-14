Dyip coach won’t trade pick

By Waylon Galvez

Columbian Dyip coach Johnedel Cardel yesterday made it clear that his team will keep the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s PBA Rookie Draft scheduled Sunday at Robinson’s Place in Ermita, Manila.

“No, we’re not trading the pick. We’ll definitely use it in the draft,” said Cardel, adding that Columbian is leaning on former NCAA Most Valuable Player CJ Perez of Lyceum.

Last year, the franchise faced harsh criticisms after it traded its top pick to powerhouse San Miguel Beer with which the Beermen grabbed 6-foot- 8 Fil-German center Christian Standhardinger to team up with then four-time Best Player of the Conference June Mar Fajardo.

Cardel, who took over the coaching reins left by Ricky Dandan midway in the Philippine Cup last season, was present on the final day of the Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops gym in Mandaluyong City to eyeball the pro aspirants particularly Perez.

“I know CJ (Perez). This is not the first time for me to see him play,” said Cardel in Filipino. “But it’s different when you see him play in an actual game.”

Cardel added Perez is an “energy guy” who can fuel a squad throughout, and who has a good attitude – qualities that he wants for Columbian.

