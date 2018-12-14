Philippine Space Agency

THE Pinoy-made remote sensing micro-satellite, Diwata-2, now 621 kilometers up in outer space, has already sent back its first photo shots of the earth’s surface its cameras.

Launched recently via the H-Japan IIA F40 space facility, Diwata-2 is a more refined version of Diwata-1launched in 2016 via NASA in the US, which remains is space beyond its supposed 18-month lifespan. The up­graded version, which has a 5-year lifespan, has more higher-grade sen­sors, cameras and com­munications equipment, now gathers crucial data related water changes and vegetations, as well as information on natural forces that often cause disastrous weather on­slaughts.

The two micro-satel­lites are a prelude to the creation of a Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and the establishment of a clear Philippine Space Development and Utiliza­tion policy as envisioned under House Bill 8541, the “Philippine Space Devel­opment Act.”

Crafted in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) and filed by Al­bay Rep Joey Salceda in Congress, HB 8451 was unanimously approved by the House recently. It will soon be reconciled with its Senate version by the Congress’ bicameral con­ference committee.

PhilSA will be the central agency that will spearhead the country’s program of space science and tech­nology access and appli­cations, space engineer­ing and research, remote sensing and gathering of crucial data related to natural disasters. It will respond to the country’s growing need for an inde­pendent access to space.

Attached to DoST, it will promote a national space program in line with a well defined Philippine Space Policy that prioritizes pro­grams on national security and development, hazard management and climate studies, space research and development, space industry and capacity building, space education and awareness, and inter­national cooperation.

“This makes space infra­structure and capabilities as indispensable assets of society and an essen­tial requirement for any modern country,” Salceda stressed. The question, however, is: Do we have trained space scientists and technical experts to undertake such pro­grams?

DoST Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara says YES, and we now have at least 50 such experts who have under­gone intensive training in Japan and the United Kingdom and who are, in fact, capable of building satellites.

Indeed, it’s high time for our country to have its own sound, effective and efficient space program. As Salceda stressed, such program can also help en­hance Filipino patriotism and pride, and further strengthen our national territorial security and integrity.

