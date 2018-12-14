Wanted NPA member arrested after 31 years of hiding

AN alleged member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) tagged in the kidnap-slay of an Aurora town mayor was arrested in Rizal province after 31 years of hiding, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Friday.

Arnold Juego alias Ka Arnold was arrested by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s Anti-Transnational Crime Unit (CIDG-ATCU) around 5:30 p.m. Thursday through “Oplan Paglalansag Omega” and “Oplan Pagtugis”.

Authorities found Juego inside his house at Blk. 6, Lot 6, Phase 2, Villa Verde East, Angono, Rizal.

Superintendent Wilfredo Sy, CIDG-ATCU chief, said police initially served a search warrant against Juego for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Law.

Sy said they had been monitoring Juego after receiving information that he has in his possession firearms without license. However, no gun was recovered from the suspect.

They arrested Juego after getting a warrant for the kidnapping and murder of Rosauro Tangson in 1987, then mayor of San Luis town in Aurora province. The warrant was issued by the Baler, Aurora Regional Trial Court Branch 90 on August 27, 1987.

Juego was brought to the CIDG detention facility for documentation and booking procedures. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

