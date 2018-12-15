House falls into creek in QC; 6 dead, 2 hurt

1 SHARES Share Tweet

An entire house fell into a creek below after the ground it was standing on collapsed, killing six occupants, including the owner in Quezon City Friday night.

Police investigators identified the fatalities as Ryan Rigueros, the 31-year-old house owner; and construction workers Benito Anora, Rey Diestro, John Gabin, and Donald Conde, and security guard Nilo Manguso.

Two others, Efren Milan, another construction worker, and Fredelito Rigueros, a taxi driver, were injured.

The tragedy took place in Sitio Bathala in Barangay Bahay Toro around 9:30 p.m.

It was unclear what triggered the apparent landslide.

Police said the victims were having a drinking session in the second floor when tragedy struck, sending them into the creek about two-storey below.

The fatalities were pinned down by debris with only Milan and Fredelito Rigueros surviving the fall.

Rescuers from the Quezon City Risk Reduction Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection and Red Cross pulled out the victims out of the water, six of them declared dead on arrival at the Quezon City General Hospital.

Police said the house was being renovated.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the foundation of the house or the ground it was standing on may have softened due to continuous downpour. (Alexandria Dennise San Juan)

Related

comments