Leila seeks Senate probe on school’s mandatory PT

Detained opposition Sen. Leila M. de Lima on Saturday called for an in-depth Senate probe on the “disturbing” directive by a Baguio City-based college mandating all its female students to undertake pregnancy tests before they are allowed to enrol.

In Senate Resolution 967, De Lima said the pregnancy test policy imposed by the Pines City Colleges in Baguio on its female enrolees could become a dangerous precedent for discriminatory practices against pregnant students if allowed unchecked.

De Lima said such discriminatory and unfair acts of depriving women and girls their right to access to education due to their condition further exhibits and proliferates the stigma against pregnancy and should not be tolerated and allowed.

A PCC school physician reportedly released recently a memorandum to the deans and department heads mandating all the female students of dentistry, nursing, and pharmacy be tested for pregnancy on specific dates.

News reports claimed that the students are even required to pay P150 for the pregnancy test which would be conducted by registered medical technologists from an accredited laboratory.

If tested positive, De Lima recalled that the female students would not be allowed to enrol in certain subjects the college deemed to be dangerous for the mother and child.

The Commission on Human Rights and various rights groups denounced the unjust policy, stating that the mandatory pregnancy test is not only discriminatory but also violates women’s right to “privacy and bodily autonomy.” (Mario B. Casayuran)

