Shido Roxas: ‘Latebloomer’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

AT 28 – Shido Roxas may well be called “latebloomer” in showbiz. At 28, it’s only now that he’s taking his showbiz career seriously. Shido’s introduced in Joel Lamangan’s “Rainbow’s Sunset,” an entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival.

He plays the young Eddie Garcia along with Max Collins as the young Gloria Romero and Ross Pesi­gan as the young Tony Mabesa.

Actually, he’s done a movie before, “Significant Other,” topbilled by Lovi Poe and Erich Gonzales. Shido’s also appeared in several commercials.

He recalls that he was told he had a “pas­sionate” kissing scene in “Rainbow’s Sunset.” He thought it was with Max; it turned out with Ross. They did it in one take.

* * *

BACKGROUND – Shido, who has Chinese and Spanish blood, didn’t really waste his time during his adult years. He studied at La Salle and in a university in Japan, “Malayong-malayo sa Tokyo. Parang Mindanao ng Japan.”

He also travelled all over Europe.

Shido says he’s distantly related to the Cunetas and Ayen Munji Laurel. But in all probability they don’t know him as he has long lost touch with his relatives.

His friends in showbiz included the late Maryo J. de los Reyes who offered to built him up. But at that time wasn’t ready to be a full-fledged actor.

But now he is. In fact he’s being managed by Leo Dominguez, one of the best in the business.

* * *

FRONTAL – Colleague Isah Red asked Shido if he’s willing to do fron­tal nudity scene…as Hollywood actors do.

Shido “bar­gained”: “But­tocks na lang, nakatalikod.

To which an­other colleague, Ervin Santiago, joked: “Hu­marap ka na.”

Isah offered a “compro­mise.” It would be a long shot, “Hindi naka-focus, doon.”

“O sige, puede,” Shido whis­pered.

Well, the “latebloomer” is now taking showbiz seri­ously. Good luck and all the best, Shido Roxas.

Related

comments