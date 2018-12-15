UAAP: American coach to handle Archers next season

Like its rival school Ateneo, La Salle will also have a foreign coach for its men’s basketball team next season.



Sources disclosed that former Qatar national coach American Jermaine Byrd will handle the Green Archers, replacing coach Louie Gonzalez.

La Salle is hoping Byrd will help bring the Archers back to the top after they failed to reach Final Four this season.

Byrd, who also once handled the national team of Thailand, is arriving next month.

Before his Asian duties, Byrd worked as an assistant coach for NBA G-League teams Tulsa 66ers, Sioux Falls Skyforce, and the LA D-Fenders.

Former San Miguel Beer ace Danny Seigle will serve as one of Byrd’s deputies along with Chappy Callanta, MC Abolucion, and Charles Waters.

La Salle initially tapped Tim Lewis but he declined the offer.

