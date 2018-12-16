13 killed, 83 nabbed in Laguna anti-crime operations

CAMP PACIANO RIZAL, Laguna – Thirteen crime suspects were killed while 83 law violators were arrested in a two-day anti-criminality operations conducted by the Laguna Police Provincial Office, officials reported Sunday.

Senior Supt. Eleazar Matta, LPPO director, said simultaneous anti-crime operations were conducted from Dec. 13 to15.

He said 11 drug suspects were killed in armed encounters while two others died during a hot pursuit following a robbery incident.

The operations also led to the apprehension of 57 drug suspects, 20 wanted persons, and six illegal gamblers, and confiscation of 30.15 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P111,600.

Matta said the LPPO’s 116 operations were participated in by different police units and stations.

The 11 drug suspects were killed in anti-drug operations in Sta. Rosa City, Pila, Cabuyao City, Sta. Cruz, Binan City, Nagcarlan, San Pedro City, Pagsanjan, and San Pablo City, according to Matta. (Danny J. Estacio)

