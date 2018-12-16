Carpio, Leonen deny they’re destabilizers

Two Supreme Court justices described as “funny” their inclusion in the list of individuals and groups allegedly involved in the ouster plot against President Duterte.

Senior Associate Justice Antonio T. Carpio and Associate Justice Marvic Mario Victor F. Leonen laughed off their inclusion in the so-called list that was posted by presidential son and former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte on his Facebook page.

But the post has since been deleted and the younger Duterte was quoted as saying he posted it for fun.

“I consider that as a joke. It’s laughable,” Carpio said.

Leonen, on the other hand, said in his Twitter account: “I am vegan. I do not collude nor conspire with Jollibee.”

Linked to the “Oust Duterte Movement” were politicians, bishops, former Cabinet members, journalists, civil society leaders, and companies.

Among those in the list, aside from Carpio and Leonen, were Vice President Leni Robredo, former Vice President Jejomar C. Binay, former Chief Justice Hilario Davide, opposition Sens. Leila de Lima and Risa Hontiveros, former Cabinet members Corazon Soliman, Florencio Abad, Paquito Ochoa, Cesar Purisima, and former Philippine National Police chief Director General Alan L.M. Purisima.

Also found in the list were Catholic bishops Broderick Pabillo, Leo Drona, Antonio Tobias, Deogracias Iñiguez, and Pablo David, and journalists Maria Ressa, Ellen Tordesillas, and Ed Lingao.

Bishop Julio Xavier Labayen, who died two years ago, and Jollibee Foods Corp. were also in the list.

Carpio “totally ignored” his inclusion in the list and said he had no idea where such insinuation came from.

But he said: “Well, since I’m always in the news, it did not surprise me anymore. The list is incredible since it even included the vocal supporters of the President.”

Carpio has been vocal on his stand on the country’s dispute with China on the South China Sea.

While others in the list took their inclusion seriously, Carpio and Leonen just laughed it off. (Rey G. Panaligan)

