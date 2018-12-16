Pusher from Maguindanao hiding in Cavite yields P11-M shabu

Police have arrested a big-time drug pusher from Maguindanao who is hiding in Cavite in a drug bust in General Trias City.

Supt. Paul Bometivo, chief of the General Trias police, said the suspect, identified as Sariff Macmod, yielded some P11 million worth of suspect shabu after his arrest in Barangay Pasong Camachile 2.

Macmod, 42, and also known as alias “Johnny,” has been hiding in Cavite after police and anti-narcotics agents started to hunt him down after previously arrested pushers pointed to him as a source.

Bometivo said the operation was carried out after a policeman was able to negotiate with Macmod for the purchase of some P2,000 worth of shabu.

“In the course of arrest, another 16 pieces of heat sealed transparent plastic sachet with white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu were confiscated in actual possession of Macmod,” said Bometivo.

Bometivo said the suspect was immediately taken to the police station and will be charged with drug cases. (Aaron Recuenco)

