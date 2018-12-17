Gov’t work suspended on Jan. 2

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Malacanang on Monday issued Memorandum Order No. 54 suspending work in various government offices and institutions throughout the country on Jan. 2, except those in the delivery of frontline services such as health and calamities.

“Further to Proclamation No. 555 (Series 2018) issued by the President declaring Jan. 1, 2019 (New Year’s Day) as a regular holiday, and in order to give the employees of the government full opportunity to celebrate such holiday with their families and loved ones, work in government offices throughout the country, including government-owned and controlled corporations, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges, local government units, and other agencies and instrumentalities, is hereby suspended Jan. 2, 2019,” Malacanang said in the memorandum.

However, agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness and response to disasters and calamities, and or the performance of other vital services will continue with their respective operations and render the necessary services.

Malacanang added in the memorandum that suspension of work on Jan. 2 in other branches of government and independent commissions or bodies, as well as in private companies and offices, is left to the sound discretion of their heads and management. (Roy C. Mabasa)

Related

comments