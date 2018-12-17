Palace proud of new Miss U

Malacanang on Monday congratulated Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray for making the country proud and bringing to center stage the “genuine qualities defining a Filipina beauty.”

“Ms. Gray truly made the entire Philippines proud when she sashayed on the global stage and showcased the genuine qualities defining a Filipina beauty: Confidence, grace, intelligence, and strength in the face of tough challenges,” Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

“In her success, Miss Philippines has shown to the world that women in our country have the ability to turn dreams into reality through passion, diligence, determination, and hard work.”

President Duterte’s spokesperson said Gray’s triumph sets the bar high in empowering more Filipino women to believe in themselves and to fight for their own place in the universe.

“We salute and admire her victory,” Panelo said. “Catriona’s crowning glory is placing the Philippines in the world map again for its beauty and elegance that matches the world-renowned attraction of the many scenic and mesmerizing islands in our country,” he added. (Roy C. Mabasa)

