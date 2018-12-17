PSSBC: NU dominates University of Luzon

National University showed its might with a 90-point demolition of University of Luzon while comebacking Xavier School eliminated reigning NCAA titlist Mapua University in the Philippine Secondary Schools Basketball Championship ‘Rain or Shine Cup’ Sunday at the SGS gym in Quezon City.

Flashing the form that enabled them to stun the reigning UAAP titlist Ateneo Eaglets,78-62, in a tense duel that lasted almost three hours due to many technical fouls on Saturday, the Bullpups overpowered the Golden Doves of Dagupan City, 124-34, in Group A action.

And the Bullpups did it without Batang Gilas 6-foot-7 center Car Tamayo who was given a much-needed rest following his stellar performance against Ateneo’s Kai Sotto.

With the rest of the team’s stars being used sparingly, Harold Alarcon and Renzo Abiera took the opportunity to dominate and shine, scoring 22 points each in leading the Bullpups to the biggest winning margin since the event was established seven years ago by eight Fil-Chinese businessmen.

NU’s win over UL also towed Jose Rizal University to the quarterfinals. The Light Bombers downed Golden Doves, 101-68, last Saturday.

Equally ruthless were Xavier Golden Stallions, led by Miguel Tan, who handed the Red Robins their second straight loss with an 82-49 win in the event also sponsored by Poly Gloss, Freego, Dickies Underwear, Hapee Toothepaste, IronCon Builders, MEC Networks, Blackwater Sports, and Che’Lu Bar and Grill.

The 6-foot-6 Tan, also a member of Batang Gilas, scattered 23 points and hauled down 20 boards. He was ably supported by Sydney Tanchenco, Ryan Yu,Santiago Alandy Dy, Darren Sytin and Jedrik Lim.

Also taking an early exit was University of Cebu which suffered an 88-72 loss to Far Eastern University in Group B elims.

Meantime, La Salle Greenshills likewise advanced to the quarterfinal round of the event also backed by by Molten, by Masumax Food Supplement, Cherrylume, SUMO GI Sheets, Molten and Choi Garden by downing University of Santo Tomas 67-49.

The annual event dubbed as the Battle of Champions officially opened with Rain or Shine star James Yap and team manager Edison Oribiana gracing the affair along with league vice chairman Eduard Tio and former chair Jimi Lim of IronCon Builders.

