Senators celebrate Catriona victory

Senators congratulated Miss Philippines Catriona Gray for bringing home the country’s fourth Miss Universe crown Monday.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” C. Sotto III praised Gray’s performance in the beauty pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Congratulations of course. Her answer was superb. I think that, and the outstanding way she carried her gown was the final win. Her personality was there all along,” Sotto said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto said he was proud of Gray whom he described as “bright and beautiful.”

“We are all proud of Catriona being crowned miss universe. She is both bright and beautiful. She represents our collective values and aspirations as a people. I wish her all the best. Mabuhay ang kagandahan at talino ng Pilipina,” Recto said.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said he joins the country in celebrating Gray’s victory and cited her response in the beauty pageant’s Question and Answer portion.

“You made our country so proud of you and your answer in the final Q and A shows that not only do you have beauty but lots of heart as well in caring for our under privileged children in the informal settlements in our country,” Zubiri told Gray in a statement.

“You showed the world what a truly empowered woman could do to help so many. Congratulations once again!” he added.

Zubiri said the Senate would “definitely” approve a resolution commending Gray when they resume session next year.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan praised Gray’s advocacy for children.

“Congrats to our new Ms Universe! Wonderful answer on doing all we do for our children!” Pangilinan wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Grace Poe thanked Gray for bringing honor to the Philippines with her win. “A woman of style, substance, and brave heart deserves the crown. Thank you for flying the Philippine flag high,” she said.

Sen. Joel Villanueva also expressed gratitude for the Philippines’ bet. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to Catriona Gray not only for bringing home the Miss Universe crown but also for giving our country so much pride and recognition,” Villanueva said.

“May your reign be a compelling platform for positive change and women empowerment, and also an opportunity to promote our country’s tourism and everything our beloved country has to offer,” he added.

Senators Risa Hontiveros and Cythia Villar told Gray:

“Mabuhay, @catrionaelisa, Binibini ng Pilipinas, binibini ng Universe!” Hontiveros said in a tweet.

“I join the entire Philippine community here and around the world in celebrating Catriona Gray’s victory in the Miss Universe pageant. I also thank her for successfully raising the Philippine flag and championing Filipino pride in the global stage,” Villar said.

“I commend her for sending out a very powerful message of looking for opportunities to help even in the most desperate situations. I look forward to Catriona’s meaningful and uplifting reign as Miss Universe,” she added. (Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

