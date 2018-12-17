Southwoods sweeps Fil-Am golf crowns

Japanese Yuto Katsuragawa shot a tournament-best four-under par 65 Saturday to highlight Manila Southwoods’ domination of both championship divisions in the 69th Fil-Am Invitational golf team tournament presented by San Miguel Corp. in Baguio City.



Katsuragawa made an eagle and four birdies against a lone bogey to shoot 40 points and power Southwoods’ 54-point victory over Royal Northwoods in the Fil-Championship division.

He got plenty of help from fellow Japanese Aguri Iwasaki (38), Aidric Chan (35) and Carl Corpus (34) as the Carmona-based squad posted 147 points at the Camp John Hay course for 562 overall.

Northwoods collected 133 points from Luigi Paolo Wong (39), Nik Gatmaytan (37), Carlo Villaroman (29) and Raymund Sangil (28) to finish with 506, eight points ahead of Forest Hills-Puma.

Over at the Baguio Country Club, Manila Southwoods was equally dominant in the Am-Championship class, routing Batangas Barakos by 57 points after a final round 109.

Lanz Uy shot 30, Sean Ramos chipped in 29 and Jeff Jung and Masaichi Otake each had 25 for Southwoods which ended up with 505 overall.

Batangas Barakos placed second with 448 followed by Forest Hills Nicklaus with 444.

The top three teams in each division:

Fil-Championship – Manila Southwoods 562 (138-128-149-147), Royal Northwoods 506 (116-119-138-133), Forest Hills-Puma 498 (107-124-136-131)

Fil-A – Team Surigao I 432 (108-101-114-109), Che’Lus I 413 (101-91-114-107), Mizuno-Power Systems 412 (88-98-110-116)

Fil-B – Baguio Country Club 408 (104-101-111-92), Ultraflite I 395 (121-73-102-99), Ventureslink-Robros-Jayworx 389 (90-85-109-105)

Fil-C – Silicon Valley Golfers Link II 370 (91-98-89-92), Dugong Bughaw 361 (89-91-85-96), Benlife Villa Cacho 356 (73-88-98-97)

Fil-D – Waterlympics Clark 332 (86-77-85-84), Team Surigao II 330 (85-68-94-83), Macquarie Links Sydney 328 (79-77-88-84)

Fil-E – Uragun B 324 (75-74-88-87), Team Surigao Magilas 322 (79-77-88-78), Fil-Golfers of New York 305 (75-65-88-77)

Am-Championship – Manila Southwoods 505 (147-130-119-109), Batangas Barakos 448 (117-124-104-103), Forest Hills Nicklaus 444 (112-116-103-113)

Am-A – Forest Hills Palmer 428 (109-112-98-109), San Miguel Corp. 413 (111-105-96-101), Mizuno X-1R 408 (95-111-105-97)

Am-B – Team Surigao Omni Pharma 403 (103-105-95-100), Greenwater Golfers of Baguio 380 (102-108-84-86), Club Salami 369 (85-91-86-107)

Am-C – Team Surigao I 346 (93-91-80-82), Royal Northwoods 340 (100-91-79-70), Mizuno-Power Systems 340 (97-88-88-67)

Am-D – Square and Compass of Nueva Ecija 338 (83-94-97-64), Moto 322 (82-76-85-79), NBI 157 321 (81-88-76-76)

Am-E – Batch 92 262 (73-62-63-64), Team Surigao II 259 (74-63-62-60), Philcan Toronto 234 (61-64-60-49)

