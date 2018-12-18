Magnolia guns for PBA title

The Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok try to finish off the stubborn Alaska Aces and capture their first title in four years tonight in Game 6 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Hotshots coach Chito Victolero is bracing for the biggest challenge of the best-of-seven affair set at 7 p.m. after having to go through the eye of the needle five nights earlier and beat the Aces, 79-78, on Paul Lee’s last-second jumper.

Victolero went to his one of his cliches to describe what to expect in the potential series-clincher.

“I expect a dogfight,” said Victolero, seeking to win the first championship of a coaching career that started in humble beginnings in 2009 with alma mater Mapua.

The Hotshots took the pivotal fifth game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Friday, despite facing the prospect of falling behind by four in the dying seconds.

But Lee rescued Magnolia from disaster from making the crucial plays on both ends, including the winning jumper with 1.6 seconds left despite converted three of his previous 11 attempts.

“It’s gonna be our toughest game,” said Lee, the winner of the Best Player of the Conference.

Magnolia’s chances of capturing the crown for the first time in the post-Tim Cone may depend on how well the locals like Lee, Ian Sangalang, Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca can once again provide import Romeo Travis the needed support.

The four bounced back from subpar performances in the series to step up in lieu of Travis’ limited offensive output in Game 5.

Despite the crushing defeat, Alaska coach Alex Compton remains confident that the Aces can spoil the Hotshots party and force a deciding seventh game for all the marbles.

Game 7, if necessary, is set at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The worsening traffic and the proximity of the venue from the metropolis is something the Aces wouldn’t mind enduring as long as they keep their own title chances alive.

“Game 6 is do-or-die for both teams,” said Aces import Mike Harris. “I’m pretty sure they don’t wanna go to Game 7, and for us we wanna go to Game 7.”