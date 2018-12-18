Miss Universe Catriona Gray coming home Wednesday

TWO days after being crowned Miss Universe, Catriona Gray will fly home Wednesday for a short visit before flying home to New York where she will be based during her one-year reign.

Her visit marks a departure from previous practice, but is cer­tainly will be met with approval by her countrymen who will get a chance to meet and greet her at the Platinum Skies Aviation Inc. PADC Hangar IV.

She will arrive aboard the pri­vate jet of former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson. The time of her arrival has yet to be announced, however.

Karlene Mendoza, who sent the e-mail announcing Gray’s return, said the decision to bring home the newly-crowned Miss Universe was made only yesterday.

“There will be a meet-and greet when she arrives and a scheduled press conference on Thursday,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said details of the press conference are still being worked out.

Joining Gray in the press confer­ence are Singson and his daugh­ter Richelle Singson-Michael who served as judge of the recent pageant.

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen is also expected to attend a charity event for a private organi­zation during her stay in Manila.

After her short stint in Manila, Gray will move into her lavish New York City apartment to begin her reign.

The new apartment, which will also come with a year-long salary as Miss Universe and living expens­es, is a part of her prize package.

2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel Peters has already moved out of the luxurious apartment after she packed up in November.

Gray will receive hair care products, shoes and accessories for prizes. She will also get der­matology and skincare services, professional health and nutrition consultation, dental services and extensive travel representing spon­sors and charitable partners, and access to various events includ­ing casting opportunities, movie premiers, screenings, Broadway shows and launch parties.

The beauty queen from Oas, Albay in Bicol said that she is excited to travel to New York to commence her reign.

“I’m so excited! I have so many Broadway shows that I love to see. And it would be awesome to ex­perience autumn and winter,” says Gray.

She said that she also wants to see the world during her reign. “I definitely want to visit Indonesia. I’ve never ever been. And also I want to visit Europe. I’ve never been to Europe.”

Gray said that she still could not tell where she will celebrate the holidays next week. But she said that she wanted to be with her family and friends. “I want to see my family and my team because I won’t be able to achieve this with­out them.”

Some members of the TEAM Catriona include fashion designer Mak Tumang, shoe designer Jojo Bragais, mentor Carlos Buendia Jr., casting director Harley Tan, and stylists Ton Lao and Brent Sales, etc.

Before she leaves for Manila and New York, Gray said that she want­ed to try green mangoes and Thai milk tea.

“I’ve been craving the green mangoes from the street vendors and also the Thai milk tea. I hope I can have some as Miss Universe,’’ added Gray. (Robert Requintina)

