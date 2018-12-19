Construction of PH’s first trimaran under way

The construction of the country’s first hybrid trimaran, a passenger-cargo vessel powered by waves, has started.

It is envisioned to spark the transformation of the maritime industry in the country.

“We are hopeful that the hybrid trimaran project will launch a new wave of innovations in the maritime industry,” said Department of Science and Technology Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development Deputy Executive Director Engineer Raul Sabularse.

Officials from the DoST, Aklan State University, Maritime Industry Authority, local government officials of Aklan, and Metallica Shipyard marked the beginning of the construction of this innovative transport as they placed the framework of the hull of the vessel on the riverbed of New Washington in Aklan.

Sabularse said the project also creates a new opportunity in studying alternative energy sources in the country as the trimaran will harness energy from the ocean to augment its energy requirements.

“Our search for new and viable alternative energy resources gets a boost with this ingenious endeavor,” he said.

The DoST bankrolled the P76-million fund for the project which is implemented jointly by ASU, Marina, and Metallica Shipyard.

The passenger-cargo vessel, designed by Metallica Shipyard owner Engineer Jonathan Salvador, is envisioned to carry 150 passengers, four vans, and 15 motorcycles.

The hybrid trimaran is designed to generate its own electrical supply from the waves it gathers from the outriggers of the craft. Ocean waves will drive double action hydraulic pumps that will power a generator to produce which creates the electricity.

Salvador explained that the more waves that the vessel encounters, more power will be produced.

“We see this technology to improve the vessel’s energy efficiency, making it not only cost-efficient, but also environment-friendly,” he said.

Salvador said the vessel will utilize multi-engine technology that prevents it from encountering total engine failure while at sea, minimizing maritime accidents. It will also be constructed with a specifically engineered design to address the possibility of capsizing, making it practically unsinkable and able to withstand harsh environments at sea. (Dhel Nazario)

