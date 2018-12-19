Duterte rallies village officials to end drugs

2 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte on Tuesday rallied barangay officials in the Davao region to help him finish the scourge of illegal drugs and communism in their communities during his term.

In a speech at the Barangay Summit on Good Governance of Region 1, Duterte said: “Pero ‘yung –‘yung komunista gusto kong tapusin pati yang droga. I want it done during my term. Gusto ko kung hindi ko man maubos…you’ll be the ones to finish it. Inyo na ‘yan.”

Duterte also urged the barangay captains to shun corruption as they fulfill their role in the society.

“Ang problema sa kanila nag-corruption. Eh, hindi talaga ako puwede diyan. Hindi talaga ako – sorry. Pagka-corruption ‘wag mo akong lapitan,” said Duterte.

Duterte vowed to support and protect the barangay heads in the fulfillment of their duties, noting the danger that comes with their position.

“Do you know who has the most number of deaths next to soldiers and government men? One of the greatest loss of lives…ang mga barangay captains and you are well aware of that. They will really kill you,” the President said.

“The idea is, that you are not too far away from help. Ibig sabihin kung kailangan mo talaga ng tulong kasi gina-take, gina-harass kayo, you are not far from the assistance that the government is willing to give you,” he added.

“Because you are a person of authority according to the law, I will support you,” he stressed.

More than 1,000 barangay heads from Region 11 attended the summit aimed to promote awareness about the government’s campaign against illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption, among others. (Roy C. Mabasa)

Related

comments