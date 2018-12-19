LPA spotted may enter PAR

The low-pressure area east of the country may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility but is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration last spotted the LPA at 1,000 kilometers east of Mindanao or still outside the PAR Wednesday.

PAGASA said the trough or extension of the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Mindanao.

It warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms, especially over low-lying or mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will be the prevailing weather system over Luzon and Visayas.

Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Apayao, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Aurora, Quezon, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte will have cloudy skies and light rains due to the amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

A gale warning remains in effect as sea travel remains risky over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA warned fisherfolk from setting sail into these coastlines due to rough seas that will be dangerous for small sea craft.

The eastern coastlines of Mindanao and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to rough seas, while only slight to moderate seas will prevail over the rest of Mindanao. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

