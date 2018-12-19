The queen is finally home

Wearing an all white pant suit, Miss Universe Catriona Gray emerged from a private plane and waved at hundreds of well-wishers at a private hangar yesterday in Pasay City.

Her return came without much fanfare, but Gray nevertheless got a rousing welcome from the crowd, mostly employees working in the area.

She did not wear her Mikimoto crown and sash because her visit is not an official function of the Miss Universe Organization.

Gray was accompanied by former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson and his daughter Richelle Singson-Michael who was rumored to have taken over the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., franchisee of Miss Universe Philippines.

Singson-Manuel served as one of the pageant judges.

They arrived around 3:45 p.m. aboard Singson’s executive jet.

There were no BPCI officials on hand to meet Gray.

As media jostled to get better position, Gray walked about 70 meters to the VIP lounge of Platinum Skies Aviation Inc., stopping occasionally to greet fans and supporters.

Among the lucky few who met the 24-year-old Fil-Australian beauty were a group of children belonging to Young Focus International, a non-government organization in Tondo, Manila where she served as volunteer.

One of them was 14-year-old Danielle Nuevo who said they were proud of the victory opf their “kind and generous Ate Cat.”

“We are happy that she won because that means she will be able to help more children with their education,” Nuevo said.

Gray had worked with children from the slums of Tondo.

“She’s walked with us through the slums of Tondo. (What she said) came from personal knowledge. So it’s not from a distance,” said Young Focus International founder Ann van Wijgerden, referring to Gray’s response in the final question-and-answer portion at the pageant. “It’s not what she thinks she should say. It’s really from the heart.”

“She represents them (people of Tondo) in a way. Has a beauty queen ever done this before?” Wijgerden asked.

In her Christmas message, Gray said:

“To all Filipinos, I hope you get the spirit of giving this Christmas. Open your hearts to your neighbor, to a cause, to your charity because Christmas should be enjoyed by all no matter where you are, where you’re from.”

The beauty queen said she does not know yet where she will be spending Christmas, but “as long as I’m with my family I’m happy”.

After holding a press conference at 8 a.m. at Shangri-La Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City and attending a charity event, Gray will leave for New York City to begin her one-year reign.

A ticker-tape parade is being planned when Gray returns next month, according to Singson-Michael.

