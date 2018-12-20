Iza Calzado weds BF in Palawan

IZA Calzado is now Mrs. Wintle.

The 36-year-old actress exchanged “I Do’s” with boyfriend Filipino-British businessman Ben Wintle Wednesday at Club Paradise in Coron, Palawan.

Present at the event were Iza’s for­mer co-stars in the Kapuso fantaserye “Encantadia,” Diana Zubiri, Sunshine Dizon, and Karylle Yuzon.

Sunshine, Karylle, and Divine Lee were listed as bridesmaids.

The godparents of bride and groom include showbiz couple Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos. Tal­ent manager Noel Ferrer was also a ninong.

Scarlet Snow, daughter of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, was among the eight flower girls in the wed­ding ceremony.

Eventologist Tim Yap, TV and film director Mark Reyes also attended the event.

A day before, the couple entertained their wedding guests with a fiesta-style wel­come dinner.

Based on the Instagram posts of designer Rajo Lau­rel, Iza and Ben arrived at the party in matching attires. He wore a royal blue Barong Tagalog, while she donned a terno.

Rajo designed her attire as well as her bridal gown.

Iza had her bridal shower in Bali, Indonesia early November.

Photographer Pat Dy also released the couple’s “unique” engagement shoot. In one photo, Iza and Ben share a sweet kiss underwater.

It was October last year when Ben proposed to Iza after five years of being together, reciting his proposal speech in Tagalog. The two first met in 2011 at a magazine event.

Congratulations, Iza and Ben!

