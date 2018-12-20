SMB willing to give Romeo second chance

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Waylon Galvez

San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria considers having Terrence Romeo on the team a ‘good problem’ for the Beermen.



Austria is fully aware of the questions raised by basketball observers when management accepted the deal from TNT KaTropa for the controversial Romeo – one of the best scorers in the league but whose character is questionable particularly working with teammates since this is the second time he’s been traded in his six-year career.

“He’s a very talented player, and with him joining our core group, I don’t think that’s a problem… well it’s a good problem,” said Austria. “Because of his talent, he’s a big addition, but he has to work hard and work under our system.”

“We have veterans to guide him, we’re also here the coaches. So we’ll see. But we’re definitely welcoming him to the SMB family,” added Austria.

SMB owns one of the best backcourts in the league with Chris Ross and Alex Cabagnot forming a dynamic starting duo, and Romeo is expected to share minutes – probably off the bench – with the two veterans.

The five-man trade committee of the PBA Commissioner’s Office – led by league chief Willie Marcial – approved Wednesday the trade that sent the controversial 5-foot-11 Romeo to San Miguel from TNT for the rights to David Semerad and Brian Heruela plus SMB’s first round pick in 2021.

A three-time scoring champion, Romeo started his PBA career with NorthPort (formerly GlobalPort) as the team’s No. 5 overall pick during the 2013 PBA Rookie Draft from Far Eastern University.

Prior to last season, however, the team of Cong. Mikee Romero shipped Romeo to TNT for Moala Tautuaa. His last straw with NorthPort was when he confronted coach Pido Jarencio.

Sources said he and veteran guard Jayson Castro have not been talking for months now, and Romeo had a fight with fellow FEU stalwart RR Pogoy during a practice session.

There were also Romeo’s alleged off court controversies, including a reported bar brawl in BGC Taguig City.

Related

comments